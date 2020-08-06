Beirut blast: French president Macron calls for international probe

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called for an international investigation into the blast at Beirut's port that killed more than 130 people and ravaged entire neighbourhoods.

"An international, open and transparent probe is needed to prevent things from remaining hidden and doubt from creeping in," he told reporters at the end of a snap visit to the Lebanese capital.

"An international, open and transparent probe is needed to prevent things from remaining hidden and doubt from creeping in," he told reporters at the end of a snap visit to the Lebanese capital.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.