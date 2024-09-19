Beirut blasts: Multiple explosions of residential solar energy systems reported

Amid rising tensions after recent Hezbollah incidents, Beirut experiences multiple explosions from home solar systems, according to reports from Lebanon's official news agency

Updated19 Sep 2024, 06:43 AM IST
Lebanese soldiers stand guard as their comrades prepare to detonate a walkie-talkie
Lebanese soldiers stand guard as their comrades prepare to detonate a walkie-talkie

Lebanon's official news agency reported on Wednesday (Sep 18) that home solar energy systems have exploded in several areas of Beirut, news agency AP reported.

This surge in explosions follows a series of deadly blasts involving pagers and walkie-talkies used by the militant group Hezbollah.

Lebanon’s Civil Defense reported that firefighters were dispatched to multiple homes nationwide on Wednesday, including several neighbourhoods in Beirut. In the southern town of Nabatiyeh, they extinguished fires affecting 60 houses, 15 cars, and numerous motorcycles due to the explosions of telecom devices and two fingerprint detection items.

Tens of thousands of civilians have fled their homes in northern Israel and southern Lebanon amid ongoing missile and drone strikes. The conflict has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Hezbollah fighters and around 50 Israelis.

Both Hezbollah and Hamas are designated as terrorist organizations by the US.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a “new phase” in the war against regional Islamist groups, revealing that troops would be redirected to the Lebanese border. This shift raises concerns that long-standing fears of a broader conflict could soon come to fruition.

 

The attacks were widely perceived as an escalation of hostilities by Israel, which did not claim responsibility for the intricate sabotage of pagers and walkie-talkies—devices deemed obsolete in much of the world.

“The center of gravity is shifting north, which means we are reallocating forces, resources, and energy toward the northern front,” Gallant stated,as quoted by Bloomberg. “We are entering a new phase in the war, and we must adapt accordingly.”

 

What to know about the deadly explosions in Lebanon

What occurred during the two waves of attacks?

On Tuesday, pagers used by hundreds of Hezbollah members exploded nearly simultaneously in Lebanon and Syria, resulting in at least 12 fatalities—including two young children—and injuring thousands more.

What types of devices were involved?

A Hezbollah official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that walkie-talkies used by the group exploded on Wednesday, news agency AP reported. Additionally, Lebanon’s official news agency reported that solar energy systems in homes across several areas of Beirut and southern Lebanon also detonated, injuring at least one girl.

(With agency inputs)

First Published:19 Sep 2024, 06:43 AM IST
Beirut blasts: Multiple explosions of residential solar energy systems reported

