Beirut Governor raises estimates of damages from port blast to USD10-15 billion
Beirut Governor raises estimates of damages from port blast to USD10-15 billion

Earlier in the day, the official estimated the amount of damage from the explosion at around $3-$5 billion

Cairo: Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud said on Wednesday that damage from the explosion in the port could be more than previously announced figures and amount to $15 billion, Al Arabiya broadcaster reported.

Earlier in the day, the official estimated the amount of damage from the explosion at around $3-$5 billion.

"The damage to the country is greater than it was announced, and could range from $10 billion to $15 billion," the governor said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

