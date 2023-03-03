Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Belarus court sentences Nobel Peace Prize winner to 10 years in prison: Report

Belarus court sentences Nobel Peace Prize winner to 10 years in prison: Report

1 min read . 02:59 PM IST Reuters
Ales Bialiatski, the head of Belarusian Vyasna rights group, sits in a defendants' cage during a court session in Minsk, Belarus, on Thursday Jan. 5, 2023. A Belarusian court on Thursday began the trial of jailed human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, one of the winners of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize. Bialiatski and two other top figures of the Viasna human rights center, which he founded, face up to 12 years in prison if convicted on charges of financing anti-government protests. (Vitaly Pivovarchyk/BelTA Pool Photo via AP)

Ales Bialiatski is a pro-democracy activist and founder of the Viasna human rights group

A court in Belarus on Friday sentenced Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatski to 10 years in prison, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported, a verdict likely to be strongly condemned by Western human rights groups.

Bialiatski, a pro-democracy activist and founder of the Viasna human rights group which provided legal and financial help to protesters during a 2020 wave of unrest in Belarus, was convicted of financing protests and tax evasion.

He has said he is being persecuted for political reasons.

Rights groups say there are around 1,500 political prisoners in Belarus, with many having been arrested since the suppression of the 2020 protests which erupted after veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko declared he had been re-elected in polls the West and the Belarusian opposition said were fraudulent.

