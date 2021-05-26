Belarus president defends plane diversion, defying pressure from West

Belarusian authorities in November put Mr. Protasevich on a list of people involved in terrorist activities. They also started several criminal cases against him for organizing illegal protests and disrupting social order. Mr. Protasevich has said he regards the allegations as political repression. But the day after he was detained in Minsk, a video circulated on various Belarusian social-media accounts, including the opposition’s, showed him saying he was in a pretrial detention facility in the Belarusian capital and confessing to organizing mass riots.