Belarus says will join Russia's Ukraine offensive 'only' if attacked
Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that his country would only join Russia's offensive in Ukraine if his country, which hosts Russian forces, was attacked first by Kyiv's army.
