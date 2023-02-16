Home / News / World /  Belarus says will join Russia's Ukraine offensive 'only' if attacked
Back

Belarus says will join Russia's Ukraine offensive 'only' if attacked

1 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2023, 02:33 PM IST AFP
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko speaks as he meets with foreign media at his residence, the Independence Palace, in the capital Minsk on February 16, 2023. (Photo by Natalia KOLESNIKOVA / AFP) (AFP)Premium
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko speaks as he meets with foreign media at his residence, the Independence Palace, in the capital Minsk on February 16, 2023. (Photo by Natalia KOLESNIKOVA / AFP) (AFP)

Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that his country would only join Russia's offensive in Ukraine if his country, which hosts Russian forces, was attacked first by Kyiv's army.

Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that his country would "only" join Russia's offensive in Ukraine if his country, which hosts Russian forces, was attacked first by Kyiv's army.

"I'm ready to fight together with the Russians from the territory of Belarus in one case only: if so much as one soldier from (Ukraine) comes to our territory with a gun to kill my people," Lukashenko said in a rare press conference with foreign journalists in Minsk.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x