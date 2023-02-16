Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  Belarus says will join Russia's Ukraine offensive 'only' if attacked

Belarus says will join Russia's Ukraine offensive 'only' if attacked

1 min read . 02:33 PM IST AFP
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko speaks as he meets with foreign media at his residence, the Independence Palace, in the capital Minsk on February 16, 2023. (Photo by Natalia KOLESNIKOVA / AFP)

Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that his country would only join Russia's offensive in Ukraine if his country, which hosts Russian forces, was attacked first by Kyiv's army.

"I'm ready to fight together with the Russians from the territory of Belarus in one case only: if so much as one soldier from (Ukraine) comes to our territory with a gun to kill my people," Lukashenko said in a rare press conference with foreign journalists in Minsk.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

