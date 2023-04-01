Belarus seeks ‘truce’ in Ukraine-Russia war, Kremlin ally Lukashenko calls for talks 'without preconditions'1 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 12:26 AM IST
Belarusian strongman and close Kremlin ally Alexander Lukashenko called Friday for a ‘truce’ in Ukraine and for talks ‘without preconditions’ between Moscow and Kyiv.
More than a year into the Ukraine-Russia war, Belarus has called for a "truce" and talks "without preconditions" between Moscow and Kyiv. The Kremlin ally also said that Western support for Kyiv was increasing the likelihood of a nuclear war breaking out in Ukraine. The remarks came mere days after President Vladimir Putin announced plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in the ex-Soviet country.
