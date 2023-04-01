More than a year into the Ukraine-Russia war, Belarus has called for a "truce" and talks "without preconditions" between Moscow and Kyiv. The Kremlin ally also said that Western support for Kyiv was increasing the likelihood of a nuclear war breaking out in Ukraine. The remarks came mere days after President Vladimir Putin announced plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in the ex-Soviet country.

“We must stop now, before an escalation begins. I'll take the risk of suggesting an end of hostilities... a declaration of a truce. All territorial, reconstruction, security and other issues can and should be settled at the negotiation table, without preconditions," Lukashenko said during a televised state of the nation address.

Insisting that his priority was to protect Belarus, the President also said that Russia could also put intercontinental nuclear missiles within his country if necessary.

ALSO READ: Russia looking to 'starving' North Korea for ammunition in exchange for food

“If need be, Putin and I will decide and introduce here, if necessary, strategic weapons. We will stop at nothing to defend our countries, our states and our people," he said, referring to long-range missiles.

While Putin had asserted that the tactical missiles would remain under Moscow's control, Lukashenko suggested he could use them with Russia's agreement if Belarus was threatened with destruction.

"Take my word for it, I have never deceived you. They are preparing to invade Belarus, to destroy our country," he told the audience.

(With inputs from agencies)