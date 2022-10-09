Belarusian President gifts tractor to Vladimir Putin on his 70th birthday

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko gifted a tractor to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of his 70th Birthday while claiming it is the 'the best one out there'
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko gifted his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a tractor for his 70th birthday, even as the Kremlin tones down on the celebrations owing to setbacks in Ukraine.
Lukashenko who was in Putin's hometown, Saint Petersburg, Kremlin chief and leaders of ex-Soviet countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) gifted the Russian President a tractor, "the best one out there" to sow wheat so that Europeans "do not starve or steal bread from Ukraine".
Russia and Ukraine are two of the biggest wheat exporters in the world but the current situation has disrupted exports and escalated fears of a global food crisis.
Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon also gifted Putin pyramids made of melons and watermelons.
Meanwhile, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill said that Putin's reign over Russia had been mandated by God.
He added, "God put you in power so that you could perform a service of special importance and of great responsibility for the fate of the country and the people entrusted to your care," while also praising Putin for "transforming the image of Russia, strengthening its sovereignty and its defence capability, protecting its national interests."
Kirill, the leader of Orthodox Church since 2009, has been a voracious supporter of Putin's war in Ukraine.
On the other hand, Nobel Peace Prize on Sunday was awarded to three human rights organizations and activists: Ales Bialiatski of Belarus, Russia's Memorial group and Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties. The awards are being seen as a statement against Putin and Russia but the Committee chairperson denies the allegation and says "We always give the prize for something and to something, and not against someone,"
Last year, the prize was given to Philippines journalist and rights activist Maria Ressa and Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov for highlighting the importance of safeguarding freedom of expression.
Putin has been facing criticism even from his ardent supporters ever since the Ukrainian counter-offensive began. Ever since then, he has suffered huge losses in manpower and equipment while being beaten back on several fronts.
Putin has resorted to announcing the annexation of areas that are only partially under Russian control and whose borders, according to the Kremlin, have not yet been established while threatening to use nuclear weapons to protect them.
Putin claims he started the "special military operation" in Ukraine to demilitarise Ukraine and get rid it of dangerous nationalists while enforcing Russian "red lines" and preventing NATO from moving closer to Russia's borders.
