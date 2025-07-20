Belgian man travels 750 Km to meet ‘future wife’, is greeted by her husband instead

In a bizarre case of online deception, a Belgian man’s dream of meeting his “future wife” turned into an awkward and heartbreaking reality check, one that ended with him face-to-face not with the woman of his dreams, but her real husband, Fox News reported.

The man, identified only as Michel, reportedly drove nearly 750 kilometres (around 472 miles) from Belgium to France to meet French model Sophie Vouzelaud, or so he believed. Vouzelaud, a former Miss France runner-up, is a well-known public figure. But when Michel arrived at her doorstep, he was met by her husband, Fabien Boutamine, who documented the unexpected encounter in a video that has since gone viral.

“I have to film this,” Boutamine is heard saying in the clip. “There’s a man at my door saying he’s Sophie Vouzelaud’s future husband. But I’m her current one.”

The video captures a tense and bewildering exchange, with Michel appearing genuinely convinced that he and Vouzelaud were in a relationship. He had reportedly been in touch with someone impersonating the model online, and claimed to have sent a staggering $35,000 (approx. ₹29 lakh) to the scammer over time.

Sophie Vouzelaud later addressed the incident on Instagram, urging followers to be cautious of fake accounts using her name and images. “I feel so sorry for this man… Please be vigilant. I’m sharing this video to show that this really happened. Be careful and take care of yourselves,” she wrote in French.

The incident has sparked conversations about online romance scams and the emotional toll they take on victims. Michel, clearly shaken, could be heard saying in the video, “I think she played a dirty trick on me,” to which Boutamine replied, “It’s fake accounts. You have to be very careful.”