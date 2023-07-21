comScore
The latest Google Doodle celebrates Belgium National Day 2023, also known as the Belgian National Day or the National Day of Belgium which is observed on July 21 every year. On this day, Belgians enjoy a public holiday and recall the history of the country. The day holds great significance for the country's people. It is celebrated across Belgium and in Belgian immigrant communities abroad on July 21. 

All you need to know about Belgium National Day 2023

History: Belgium became part of the United Netherlands in the aftermath of the Napoleonic Wars. Following the unrest, the Belgian Revolution forced the Butch forces out of the country in 1830. The different revolutionary factions proposed the idea of an independent Belgian state by November 1830 and started drafting a constitution for the country. Then it was decided that Belgium would become a constitutional and popular monarchy. In a search for a monarch, the revolutionaries decided to give the position to Prince Leopold of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, a German aristocrat in the United Kingdom. On July 21, he became Belgium's first monarch, and the day is then considered the beginning of the modern Kingdom of Belgium. 

Significance: For Belgians, the National Day of Belgium is a moment of national pride and unity that serves as a reminder of the country's struggle for independence, and its evolution as a sovereign nation. It brings up a sense of patriotism among the country's people. 

Celebration: Some common celebrations on National Belgium Day include a military parade, fireworks, public gatherings, festivities, music, and religious observances. The National Day of Belgium usually begins with the military parade in its capital city, Brussels. The King of the Belgians, members of the royal family, and high-ranking government officials attend the parade showcased by the Belgian Armed Forces and other security forces. After this, fireworks enlighten various cities of the country and people attend cultural and social events. 

Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 06:31 AM IST
