Belgium National Day 2023: History, significance, celebration, and more2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 06:31 AM IST
Google Doodle celebrates Belgium National Day, observed on July 21, which marks the country's struggle for independence and its evolution as a sovereign nation.
The latest Google Doodle celebrates Belgium National Day 2023, also known as the Belgian National Day or the National Day of Belgium which is observed on July 21 every year. On this day, Belgians enjoy a public holiday and recall the history of the country. The day holds great significance for the country's people. It is celebrated across Belgium and in Belgian immigrant communities abroad on July 21.
