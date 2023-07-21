Belgium National Day 2023: History, significance, celebration, and more

All you need to know about Belgium National Day 2023

History: Belgium became part of the United Netherlands in the aftermath of the Napoleonic Wars. Following the unrest, the Belgian Revolution forced the Butch forces out of the country in 1830. The different revolutionary factions proposed the idea of an independent Belgian state by November 1830 and started drafting a constitution for the country. Then it was decided that Belgium would become a constitutional and popular monarchy. In a search for a monarch, the revolutionaries decided to give the position to Prince Leopold of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, a German aristocrat in the United Kingdom. On July 21, he became Belgium's first monarch, and the day is then considered the beginning of the modern Kingdom of Belgium.