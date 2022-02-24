OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Belgium PM on Russia-Ukraine war: 'Europe's darkest hour since World War 2'
Russia's attack on Ukraine has thrown Europe back into a situation it thought the continent had long overcome, Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Thursday.

"Belgium strongly condemns the Russian attack on Ukraine. This is Europe’s darkest hour since the Second World War. We are in close contact with our allies in NATO & EU. This Russian aggression is unnecessary and unprovoked. Our hearts and minds are with the people of Ukraine," he said on Twitter.

 

Just as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was making an appeal in the Security Council to Russian President Vladimir Putin to “stop your troops from attacking Ukraine" and other Council members calling for de-escalation, restraint and diplomacy, the Russian leader announced the launch of a military operation in eastern Ukraine.

Putin also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would “lead to the consequences you have never seen in history."

US President Joe Biden said the world will “hold Russia accountable," and NATO's head called Russia's action a violation of international law and a threat to the security of Europe and its Atlantic allies.

