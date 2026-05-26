Several dead as train hits school bus in Belgium, says minister — Visuals

A passenger train crashed into a school bus in Belgium on Tuesday, leaving several "victims", the country's interior minister said.
"With great dismay, I learnt of the tragic accident in Buggenhout, where a school bus was struck by a train. My thoughts go out to the victims and their loved ones. I wish the injured much strength," Belgium's interior minister Bernard Quintin wrote on X.
The minibus was reportedly travelling to Bruges and had seven child passengers, a member of staff and the driver.
According to RT India, rail operator Infrabel said the barriers were down and warning lights were active when the collision occurred. Rail services have been suspended between Dendermonde and Londerzeel, GB News reported.
Photos of the incident, showing a toppled school bus emerged on social media. Sky News shared footage on X that showed emergency services at the scene after a train collided with a school bus in Buggenhout, Belgium.
More details are awaited.