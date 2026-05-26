Subscribe

Several dead as train hits school bus in Belgium, says minister — Visuals

Train hits school bus in Belgium, several dead, says minister — Visuals

Akriti Anand
Updated26 May 2026, 02:59 PM IST
This photograph shows a damaged train car at the site of an accident after a train crashed into a school bus, at the railway crossing Vierhuizen in Buggenhout on May 26, 2026.
This photograph shows a damaged train car at the site of an accident after a train crashed into a school bus, at the railway crossing Vierhuizen in Buggenhout on May 26, 2026. (AFP)
AI Quick Read

A passenger train crashed into a school bus in Belgium on Tuesday, leaving several "victims", the country's interior minister said.

"With great dismay, I learnt of the tragic accident in Buggenhout, where a school bus was struck by a train. My thoughts go out to the victims and their loved ones. I wish the injured much strength," Belgium's interior minister Bernard Quintin wrote on X.

Advertisement

The minibus was reportedly travelling to Bruges and had seven child passengers, a member of staff and the driver.

According to RT India, rail operator Infrabel said the barriers were down and warning lights were active when the collision occurred. Rail services have been suspended between Dendermonde and Londerzeel, GB News reported.

Advertisement

Photos of the incident, showing a toppled school bus emerged on social media. Sky News shared footage on X that showed emergency services at the scene after a train collided with a school bus in Buggenhout, Belgium.

More details are awaited.

About the Author

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsWorldSeveral dead as train hits school bus in Belgium, says minister — Visuals
Advertisement
Read Next Story