Home / News / World /  FIFA World Cup 2022: Belgium vs Morocco prediction, time, live-streaming details

FIFA World Cup 2022: Belgium vs Morocco prediction, time, live-streaming details

1 min read . 07:53 AM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay
Belgium's Michy Batshuayi celebrates his winning goal during the World Cup group F soccer match between Belgium and Canada, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

FIFA World Cup 2022: Will the Belgium vs Morocco match surprise fans? Here's what we think.

On November 27, Belgium and Morocco will have their second match in Group F. While Belgium defeated Canada 1-0 in a close match, Morocco had a goalless draw against Croatia..

Overview

Since Morocco found FIFA world cups much tougher over the years, their opening-day draw with 2018 runners-up Croatia was considered as something extremely positive. In contrast, Belgium have now won each of their last eight group stage games at the finals.

Teams

Belgium

Many consider Belgium's 1-0 victory over Canada in the competition's first game as a stroke of luck. Given their talent and quality, they ought to put in a far stronger performance against the Atlas Lions. The world no. 2 team will probably retain the formation which Roberto Martinez used in the Canada match, but Thomas Meunier and Amadou Onana may start this time.

Morocco

In four of their last five attempts, the Atlas Lions have failed to qualify for the World Cup. At the FIFA World Cup 2018, they only managed to earn one point from a difficult group. Given the calibre of their European competitors in Group F, coach Walid Regragui has already acknowledged that his team is not expected to get past the group stage. However, after holding Croatia to a scoreless draw in their last game, the African team will try to cause an upset in the group.

Head-to-Head

Morocco have played against Belgium three times before and lost the first two matches, including one at the FIFA World Cup 1994. The other match that these two teams played was in 2008, when Morocco won 1-0.

Key Players

Hakim Ziyech is likely to lead Morocco’s line of attack while Michy Batshuayi may turn out to be a major force for Belgium.

Date, Time & Venue

The Belgium vs Morocco match will be played on November 27 at 6:30 PM (Indian time) in the Al Thumama Stadium, Al Thumama.

Live-streaming Details

The Belgium vs Morocco match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.

Prediction

Even though Morocco are expected to put up a strong fight, Belgium will win the match 2-0 with an overall performance.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
