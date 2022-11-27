FIFA World Cup 2022: Belgium vs Morocco prediction, time, live-streaming details

Morocco

In four of their last five attempts, the Atlas Lions have failed to qualify for the World Cup. At the FIFA World Cup 2018, they only managed to earn one point from a difficult group. Given the calibre of their European competitors in Group F, coach Walid Regragui has already acknowledged that his team is not expected to get past the group stage. However, after holding Croatia to a scoreless draw in their last game, the African team will try to cause an upset in the group.