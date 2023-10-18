Belt and Road Summit: Putin accepts invitation to ‘soon’ visit Vietnam

Russian President Putin accepts an invitation to visit Vietnam in the near future.

During their meeting at China's Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to an invitation from his Vietnamese counterpart to visit Vietnam in the near future, as reported by Vietnamese state media.

Vietnam continues to be one of Russia's strongest allies in Asia, with close ties dating back to the Soviet era, and Hanoi serves as a significant purchaser of Russian weaponry, Reuters reported.

Vietnam's President Vo Van Thuong invited Putin to "soon" visit the country and "Putin happily accepted the invitation," Vietnam News Agency, the state's official newswire, reported late on Tuesday.

Like China and Kyrgyzstan, Vietnam is not a member of the ICC.

While there was no set date for the potential visit, practical preparations had not commenced at that time, as per one Russian diplomat. Additionally, President Putin extended an invitation to Thuong to visit Moscow.

The two leaders convened on the first day of the forum in Beijing, where over 130 countries had assembled to hear China's President Xi Jinping outline his vision for the next phase of his prominent initiative to construct global infrastructure and energy networks.

The visit to Beijing was Putin's second known trip abroad since the Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for him in March. Earlier this month he had visited Kyrgyzstan, a former Soviet republic.

Approximately 80% of Vietnam's military inventory comprises weapons and equipment provided by Moscow. The two nations are currently engaged in discussions regarding potential new arms agreements.

The leaders also discussed expanding cooperation in trade, security, defense, technology and education, the statement said.

(With inputs from Reuters)

