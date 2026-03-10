Israeli minister Ben Gvir moves to arm 300,000 Jerusalem residents, 41 neighbourhoods now eligible for gun licences

Israel's national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Monday cleared personal firearms licenses for residents of 41 Jerusalem neighbourhoods, making more than 300,000 Jewish people in the holy city eligible to obtain a gun amid the ongoing war with Iran.

According to a report by The Times of Israel, the move essentially counts as a blanket eligibility for a gun licence for all residents of Jerusalem, regardless of whether they are, or have been, a member of Israel's security forces.

“Precisely in the shadow of the war and during Ramadan, Jerusalem residents have a basic right to defend themselves and their families,” said the minister, calling on Jerusalem residents to obtain a gun licence.

"Firearms in the hands of responsible citizens constitute an important component in strengthening personal security and enabling an initial response to terror and crime,” Ben Gvir reasoned, adding, "In many cases, it has already been proven that a weapon in the hands of citizens helped thwart attacks and save lives."

“I call on the residents of Jerusalem: Go get a firearm licence. A weapon saves lives!,” the minister said in his statement, calling on people of the city to apply for licences at the earliest.

The 41 Jewish neighbourhoods in Jerusalem for which the move has been announced will join Har Nof, Givat Shaul, Neve Yaakov and Gilo — four neighborhoods on outskirts of the city — as areas in which residents are eligible to obtain a firearms licence.

The newly approved neighbourhoods are: Talpiot

Shimon HaTzadik

Emek Refaim

Meker Baruch

Meker Haim

Machane Yehuda

Zichron Moshe

Kiryat HaChadassim

Holyland

Geula

Erez HaBira

Rechavia

Ramat Denia

Ramat Sharet

Ramat Eshkol

Romema

Kiryat Menachem

Kiryat Yovel

Kiryat Shmuel

Katamon HaYeshana

Pat

Ir Ganim

Ein Kerem

Sanhedria

N'vei Yaakov

Nachlaot

Center of the City

Ma'alot Dafna

Mamilla

Manahat Malcha

Mea Shearim

Kiryat Moshe

Komemiyut

Bukharim

The German Colony

Beit Israel

Baka

Beit VeGan

Beit HaKerem

Givat Mordechai

The move comes amid growing demand for access to firearms, which has been strong since the October 7, 2024 attacks by Hamas, which killed over 1,000 Israelis.

In the wake of the October 7 attacks and growing requests for gun permits, the National Security Ministry also granted temporary authority to Ben Gvir's personal staff appointees, some Knesset employees, and others to approve gun licence applications.