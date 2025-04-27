Bengaluru-bound Air India Express passengers stranded over 24 hours in Saudi Arabia due to ‘repeated technical failures’

With Air India flight IX484 delayed due to repeated 'technical snags', more than 150 Bengaluru-bound passengers were stranded at Dammam's King Fahad International Airport for over 24 hours, reported Times of India. The flight was slated to leave at 8.30 pm on 25 April.

According to the report, the passengers were informed by the airline officials on 26 April that the technical issues were 'temporarily fixed' after an overnight delay. Additionally, the passengers were instructed to board at 1.30 PM (KSA time); however, when the aircraft taxied to the runway, it halted abruptly, leaving passengers in doubt about a clear resolution.

Later, at midnight, the flight finally took off, but by that time, several passengers had taken to social media to provide the live status of the flight. They also expressed grave concerns over the safety standards, lack of transparency, and poor crisis management by the airline's ground staff.

Travellers comment: "This is not just management; it is sheer negligence. Passenger lives are being put at serious risk," TOI quoted a distressed traveller as saying.

Another stranded traveller said, "This exposes a glaring gap in passenger care and service standards."

Commenting on the situation, advocate PA Hammed Padubidri, residing in Saudi Arabia for over two decades, said to TOI, "I have been in continuous contact with the stranded passengers and am coordinating with the authorities concerned to address this alarming pattern of delays and mismanagement by Air India Express. Passenger rights and safety must be treated with utmost seriousness."

He added, "This marks the third major disruption involving Air India Express flights within a month, raising serious questions about the airline's operational reliability, aircraft maintenance practices, and overall crisis preparedness."

"If an aircraft continues to suffer 'technical issues,' it indicates systemic negligence. Operating such flights puts lives of passengers at unacceptable risk. It is deeply shocking and unacceptable," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Hameed had appealed to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to take strict action against Air India.