Benjamin Netanyahu condemns brutal killing of Israeli diplomats, thanks US for support: ‘Terrorist shot in cold blood’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly condemned the brutal killing of two Israeli diplomats in the United States, describing it as a “cold-blooded” act. He also expressed gratitude to the US for its standing by Israel during this difficult time.

Advertisement

The incident ocurred ariund 9:15 p.m. local time outside the Capital Jewish Museum, near an FBI office building on F Street. The two embassy staff were shot as they were leaving an event at the museum, ANI reported citing the law enforcement sources.

In his remarks delivered via a video message shared on X, the Israeli PM said, “Last night in Washington something horrific happened. A brutal terrorist shot in cold blood a young beautiful couple - Yaron Lischinsky and Sara Milgrim. Yaron had just bought an engagement ring for Sarah. He was planning to give it to her in Jerusalem next week. They were planning to start a new and happy life together. Well, that tragically did not happen. Yaron and Sarah weren't the victims of a random crime. The terrorist who cruelly gunned them down did so for one reason and one reason alone - he wanted to kill Jews.”

Advertisement

He debunked the claims of food aid not reaching Gaza with facts and figures.

In a significant announcement, the Israeli PM said, “As for the hostages, we'll do every effort to secure them. I'm ready for a temporary ceasefire to get more out but we demand, and you should demand, that all of our hostages be released and released immediately. And so should every civilized country demand this.”

"Since October 7th, Israel has sent 92,000 aid trucks into Gaza. That's right. 92,000 aid trucks. That includes 1.8 million tons of aid. 1.8 million tons of aid - more than enough food to feed everyone in Gaza. Yet as we had let the aid come in, Hamas stole it. They took a huge chunk for themselves. The rest they sold at exorbitant prices to the Palestinian population.And then they used the money they stole to recruit new terrorists to continue their war against Israel. Our goal from the start was to get food to Palestinian civilians, not to Palestinian terrorists," the Israeli PM said.

Advertisement

He thanked US President Donald Trump and the American people for their support to Israel. "I especially want to thank President Trump and the American people for their forthright stand with Israel and with the Jewish people. Together we stand. Together we'll triumph and will see the victory of civilization over barbarism".

Advertisement

Trump, Vance, Biden react US President Donald J. Trump in a post on Truth Social stated that these “horrible killing” are based on antisemitism. He mentioned, “These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, now! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA. Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen! God Bless You all!”

“My heart breaks for Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky, who were murdered last night at the Capital Jewish Museum. Antisemitic violence has no place in the United States. We're praying for their families and all of our friends at the Israeli Embassy, where the two victims worked,” US Vice President JD Vance said.

Advertisement

Former US President Joe Biden condoled the attack, stating, “Jill and I are horrified and saddened by the deadly shooting outside of the Capital Jewish Museum last night that claimed the lives of two young people, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim. Antisemitic violence and hate have no place in our communities. We are praying for Yaron and Sarah's families and loved ones.”

‘We will not surrender to terrorism’ “The attack is the direct consequence of the virulent and toxic anti-semitic rhetoric against Israel and Jewish communities around the world that has been going on since October 7. Following the murder of our personnel, we will lower the flag to half-mast today at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and all Israeli missions around the world. Terrorism haunts us everywhere, but we will not surrender to it,” Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said.

Advertisement