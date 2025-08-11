Benjamin Netanyahu defends new military offensive in Gaza; rejects food crisis, ‘there is no hunger’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday defended a newly expanded military offensive in Gaza, stating that despite increasing criticism both domestically and internationally, Israel “has no choice but to finish the job and fully defeat Hamas.”

Despite growing concerns among Israelis over the 22-month-long war, Prime Minister Netanyahu said the security Cabinet last week ordered the dismantling of Hamas strongholds not only in Gaza City but also in the "central camps" and Muwasi. A source familiar with the operation, speaking anonymously due to a lack of authorisation to speak publicly, confirmed to the Associated Press that Israel is planning operations in both areas.

The camps — sheltering well over a half-million displaced people, according to the UN — had not been part of Israel's announcement on Friday. It was not clear why, though Netanyahu faced criticism this weekend within his ruling coalition that targeting Gaza City was not enough. Netanyahu said there would be “safe zones," but such designated areas have been bombed in the past, AP reported.

‘There is no hunger’ Rejecting starvation in Gaza as well as a “global campaign of lies," Netanyahu spoke to foreign media just before an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council, a platform for outrage but little action on the war.

“Our goal is not to occupy Gaza, our goal is to free Gaza,” Netanyahu asserted. The goals, he said, include demilitarising the territory, the Israeli military having “overriding security control” and a non-Israeli civilian administration in charge.

Israel wants to increase the number of aid distribution sites in Gaza, he said, but in a later briefing to local media, he asserted: “There is no hunger. There was no hunger. There was a shortage, and there was certainly no policy of starvation."

Netanyahu also announced that he has instructed the Israeli military to “bring in more foreign journalists”, a notable shift, as independent media access to Gaza has been restricted to military-embedded reporting throughout the war.

He reiterated his stance that Hamas is responsible for much of Gaza’s suffering, including civilian casualties, widespread destruction, and humanitarian aid shortages. “Hamas still has thousands of armed terrorists,” he claimed, adding that Palestinians are “begging” to be liberated from their rule.

Hamas responded with a lengthy statement that summed up Netanyahu's remarks as “blatant lies.”

The hunger toll is in addition to the ministry's war toll of 61,400 Palestinians. The ministry, part of the Hamas-run government and staffed by medical professionals, does not distinguish between fighters or civilians, but says around half of the dead have been women and children. The UN and independent experts consider it the most reliable source on war casualties.

