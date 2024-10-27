Benjamin Netanyahu lauds ’precise, powerful’ attack on Iran, Khamenei warns against Israel’s ’evil’ actions | 10 points

Prime Minister Netanyahu praised Israel's air strikes on Iran, while Iran mourned four soldiers killed. Tehran claims the attacks caused limited damage, marking Israel's first open assault on Iran since the 1980s. The UN Security Council will meet to discuss the strikes and their implications.

Written By Sayantani
Published27 Oct 2024, 05:06 PM IST
On Sunday Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he is happy with the result of Israel’s air strikes on Iran on Saturday.
On Sunday Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he is happy with the result of Israel’s air strikes on Iran on Saturday.

Iran-Israel war: On Sunday Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he is happy with the result of Israel’s air strikes on Iran on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian mourned four soldiers killed in the wave of Israeli attacks across Iran on Saturday, while Tehran insists the assault caused “limited damage”.

On Saturday Israeli military conducted a series of pre-dawn airstrikes targeting military installations in Iran, which they claimed were involved in the production of missiles aimed at Israel.

The strikes filled the air for hours until sunrise in Iran. They marked the first time Israel's military has openly attacked Iran, which hasn't faced a sustained barrage of fire from a foreign enemy since its 1980s war with Iraq.

Also Read | How Biden pushed Israel to limit its Iran attack and still inflict a heavy blow

Iran-Israel War: Top 10 updates

Iran Mourns Soldiers Killed in Israeli Attacks

On Sunday, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed sorrow over the deaths of four soldiers in the recent wave of Israeli airstrikes across Iran. Tehran maintains that the assault caused “limited damage.”

Israel’s Airstrikes Target Military Installations

In a series of pre-dawn airstrikes on Saturday, the Israeli military targeted military installations in Iran, which they claimed were involved in producing missiles aimed at Israel. This marked a significant escalation, as it was the first time Israel has openly attacked Iran since the 1980s.

Also Read | How Israel pulled off its largest-ever strike on Iran

Iran Supreme Leader’s Caution on Israeli Actions

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei cautioned against downplaying the recent Israeli attacks. He stated, “The evil perpetrated by the Zionist regime two nights ago must not be exaggerated or minimised,” referring to the airstrikes as a “miscalculation.”

Netanyahu Claims Success of the Attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the air attack on Iran as “precise and powerful,” asserting that it achieved all its intended objectives. He noted, “We promised we would respond to the Iranian attack and on Saturday we struck.”

Also Read | Israel vs Iran: Who holds upper hand in missiles, nuclear power, military might?

Defence Minister on Iran’s ‘Proxy’ Capabilities

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant stated that Iran can no longer effectively use its proxies, Hamas and Hezbollah, against Israel. At a memorial ceremony in Jerusalem, he remarked, “Over the past year, the security establishment led by the Israel Defense Forces turned the tide of the war.”

UN Security Council to Discuss Strikes

The UN Security Council is set to convene on Monday at Iran's request to discuss the recent Israeli airstrikes. Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, warned of the dire situation in Gaza, stating, “The entire population is at risk of dying in a genocide that has been announced and executed under our watch.”

Also Read | Oil Rises as Israel Plans Next Iran Move After Weekend Attack

Israeli Bombardment in Gaza

Israeli forces targeted six buildings in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, resulting in the deaths of at least 45 people. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has called on the United States to intervene against the “systematic extermination” of Palestinians in the enclave.

Expanded Evacuation Orders in Lebanon

The Israeli military has issued forced displacement orders in southern Lebanon, instructing residents in 14 towns and villages to evacuate immediately or face potential harm.

Also Read | Does China welcome—or dread—an Iran-Israel war?

Hezbollah's Psychological Warfare

Analysts note that Hezbollah has employed “psychological warfare,” issuing unprecedented evacuation warnings to civilians in about two dozen towns in northern Israel and the occupied Golan Heights.

International Concern Over Israeli Law

On Sunday, several countries, including Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, and the UK, expressed “grave concern” regarding a proposed Israeli law aimed at revoking the privileges of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in Israel.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Oct 2024, 05:06 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldBenjamin Netanyahu lauds ’precise, powerful’ attack on Iran, Khamenei warns against Israel’s ’evil’ actions | 10 points

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,305.00700.00
      Chennai
      80,311.00700.00
      Delhi
      80,463.00700.00
      Kolkata
      80,315.00700.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.