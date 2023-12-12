Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israel backed Qatar's $15 million cash aid to Hamas-governed Gaza. Know more
While Qatar refuses to stop the aid to Gaza, Israel remarks that successive governments had facilitated the transfer of money to Gaza for humanitarian reasons and that Netanyahu had acted decisively against Hamas after the October 7 attacks.
Qatar has come under fire for their $15 million cash aid to Palestine's Gaza. Economic measurements, including employment rates and GDP, have all plunged across Gaza since October. The World Bank had in 2020 reported that 61 percent of the population was considered below the poverty line. Therefore brows were raised when Hamas fighters from an otherwise cash-strapped, and economically struggling Gaza, could afford the 7 October attack on Israel.