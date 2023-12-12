Qatar has come under fire for their $15 million cash aid to Palestine's Gaza. Economic measurements, including employment rates and GDP, have all plunged across Gaza since October. The World Bank had in 2020 reported that 61 percent of the population was considered below the poverty line. Therefore brows were raised when Hamas fighters from an otherwise cash-strapped, and economically struggling Gaza , could afford the 7 October attack on Israel .

However, it should be made known that the aid, that is sent in cash to Gaza by Qatar, goes through Israel. In a rather controversial deal brokered between Israel and Qatar, the Benjamin Netanyahu government had allowed the Qatari aid to reach Gaza.

According to a CNN report, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continued the cash flow to Hamas, despite concerns raised from within his own government.

While Qatar refuses to stop the aid to Gaza, Israel remarks that successive governments had facilitated the transfer of money to Gaza for humanitarian reasons and that Netanyahu had acted decisively against Hamas after the October 7 attacks.

Qatar began sending cash aid to Gaza in 2018.

Some $15 million were sent into Gaza in cash-filled suitcases – delivered by the Qataris through Israeli territory after months of negotiation with Israel, CNN reports.

The payments started after the Palestinian Authority (PA), the Palestinian government in the Israeli occupied West Bank that is a rival of Hamas, decided to cut salaries of government employees in Gaza in 2017, the CNN report adds.

Israel approved the deal in a security cabinet meeting in August 2018, when Netanyahu was serving his previous tenure as premier.

Even then, Netanyahu was criticized by his coalition partners for the deal and for being too soft on Hamas.

The prime minister defended the initiative at the time, saying the deal was made “in coordination with security experts to return calm to (Israeli) villages of the south, but also to prevent a humanitarian disaster (in Gaza)."

The US was aware of the Qatari payments to Hamas, a former senior State Department official involved in the region told CNN on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Qatar was prepared to provide funds to the Gaza Strip through Hamas as early as the 2014 Israel-Hamas war to alleviate the humanitarian crisis there, the official said, and the US at the time left it up to the Israelis to decide whether they would permit this.

Why did Israel agree to Qatari payments to Gaza?

Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to continue allowing aid to reach Gaza through Qatar was in the hope that it might make Hamas an effective counterweight to the Palestinian Authority and prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state.

CNN report said that after the 2014 war, Israel felt it was better off with Hamas controlling Gaza as opposed to multiple Islamist groups, or leaving it in a political vacuum.

Did the move backfire for Benjamin Netanyahu?

Benjamin Netanyahu has come under increasing criticism as the depth of his government’s involvement in the move, as well as the motivations for it, come to light again.

The funding deal is one reason why many Israelis today place part of the blame for the October 7 Hamas terror attack on Netanyahu personally.

Criticism of Benjamin Netanyahu among Israelis soared after the attack, with many blaming the prime minister for failing to prevent it.

