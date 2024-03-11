Benjamin Netanyahu reacts as US President Joe Biden says Israel PM is ‘hurting' his own country more than helping it
US President Joe Biden has warned Netanyahu against attacking Rafah, citing too many Palestinian lives lost. Despite Biden's warning, Netanyahu defends actions, denying harm to Israel's interests.
US President Joe Biden has expressed concerns over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s actions. While Biden believes Israel has the right to defend itself, the impact on innocent lives must be taken into consideration, he said.
