US President Joe Biden has expressed concerns over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s actions. While Biden believes Israel has the right to defend itself, the impact on innocent lives must be taken into consideration, he said.

“He has a right to defend Israel, a right to continue to pursue Hamas. But he must, he must, he must pay more attention to the innocent lives being lost as a consequence of the actions taken," AP quoted Biden as speaking on Netanyahu in an MSNBC interview.

“He’s hurting...in my view, he’s hurting Israel more than helping Israel."

The holy month of Ramadan, significant for Muslims, usually sees heightened tensions in the region. Clashes have historically erupted during this time, particularly in Jerusalem's Old City, a site sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims.

This weekend, Biden asked Netanyahu not to attack Rafah, where many Gazans had taken refuge. He said this would be crossing a line and that too many Palestinian lives had already been lost.

Despite Biden's stern warning, Netanyahu defended his actions, denying any harm to Israel's interests.

“Well, I don’t know exactly what the president meant, but if he meant...that I’m pursuing private policies against the majority, the wish of the majority of Israelis, and that this is hurting the interests of Israel, then he’s wrong on both counts," Netanyahu said in a clip of an interview with Politico.

Relief for Gaza

Efforts to deliver aid to Gaza have been ramped up, including US airdrops and plans for a temporary sea pier, amid Israeli hesitations to open land routes. This initiative comes as Gaza faces severe humanitarian challenges, with a significant portion of its population on the brink of famine.

In Gaza, about 60,000 pregnant women face issues like not getting enough food, water, and medical care. The health ministry there mentioned that, every month, 5,000 women give birth under very tough and risky conditions because of attacks and having to move from their homes, as per a report by The New York Times.

