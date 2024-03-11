Active Stocks
Benjamin Netanyahu reacts as US President Joe Biden says Israel PM is ‘hurting' his own country more than helping it

Written By Sounak Mukhopadhyay ( with inputs from AP )

US President Joe Biden has warned Netanyahu against attacking Rafah, citing too many Palestinian lives lost. Despite Biden's warning, Netanyahu defends actions, denying harm to Israel's interests.

'He’s hurting Israel more than helping Israel,' Joe Biden has said about Netanyahu. (Photo by Megan Varner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Megan Varner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)Premium
US President Joe Biden has expressed concerns over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s actions. While Biden believes Israel has the right to defend itself, the impact on innocent lives must be taken into consideration, he said.

“He has a right to defend Israel, a right to continue to pursue Hamas. But he must, he must, he must pay more attention to the innocent lives being lost as a consequence of the actions taken," AP quoted Biden as speaking on Netanyahu in an MSNBC interview.

Also Read: Some German Jews say their country goes too far defending Israel

“He’s hurting...in my view, he’s hurting Israel more than helping Israel."

The holy month of Ramadan, significant for Muslims, usually sees heightened tensions in the region. Clashes have historically erupted during this time, particularly in Jerusalem's Old City, a site sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims.

This weekend, Biden asked Netanyahu not to attack Rafah, where many Gazans had taken refuge. He said this would be crossing a line and that too many Palestinian lives had already been lost.

Despite Biden's stern warning, Netanyahu defended his actions, denying any harm to Israel's interests.

Also Read: 'Deeply shocked': Israel responds after Kerala man killed in Hezbollah rocket attack

“Well, I don’t know exactly what the president meant, but if he meant...that I’m pursuing private policies against the majority, the wish of the majority of Israelis, and that this is hurting the interests of Israel, then he’s wrong on both counts," Netanyahu said in a clip of an interview with Politico.

Relief for Gaza

Efforts to deliver aid to Gaza have been ramped up, including US airdrops and plans for a temporary sea pier, amid Israeli hesitations to open land routes. This initiative comes as Gaza faces severe humanitarian challenges, with a significant portion of its population on the brink of famine.

Also Read: Palestinians prepare for Ramzan in shadow of elusive ceasefire talks in Gaza

In Gaza, about 60,000 pregnant women face issues like not getting enough food, water, and medical care. The health ministry there mentioned that, every month, 5,000 women give birth under very tough and risky conditions because of attacks and having to move from their homes, as per a report by The New York Times.

Published: 11 Mar 2024, 06:44 AM IST
