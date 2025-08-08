Netanyahu says Israel ‘intends’ to take full military control of Gaza, but ‘don't want to govern it’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday (August 7) that Israel plans to take military control of the entire Gaza Strip, signaling an escalation in the nearly two-year-old war despite mounting international and domestic opposition.

In an interview with Fox News, Netanyahu was asked whether Israel aimed to take over all of Gaza. He responded, “We intend to,” adding, “We don’t want to keep it. We want to have a security perimeter. We don’t want to govern it. We don’t want to be there as a governing body.”

He suggested that Arab forces could take over governance of the territory once Hamas is dismantled, though he provided no further details on who might be involved or what the arrangement would look like.

Cabinet meet to discuss expanding military control in Gaza Netanyahu’s comments came shortly before a security cabinet meeting on Thursday to discuss expanding military control in Gaza. According to two Israeli government sources, Reuters reported, the full cabinet may not approve any new plans before Sunday.

One source as per the news report said the government was considering a phased takeover of areas not yet under Israeli control. Palestinians in those zones could receive evacuation warnings weeks in advance of any ground operations.

Hamas responds: “A blatant coup” In response, Hamas condemned Netanyahu’s remarks, calling them “a blatant coup against the negotiation process.”

In a statement, the militant group said Netanyahu was seeking to prolong the war, “Netanyahu's plans to expand the aggression confirm beyond any doubt that he seeks to get rid of his captives and sacrifice them.”

Remaining hostages Around 50 hostages are still believed to be in Gaza. Israeli officials think only 20 are alive. Ceasefire talks collapsed in July after showing early progress, with Hamas demanding a permanent end to the war in exchange for the captives.

Casualties mounting on both sides Israel launched its Gaza campaign after Hamas killed 1,200 people and kidnapped 251 hostages in its October 7, 2023 cross-border assault.

Since then, the Gaza Health Ministry says over 61,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks, including 98 deaths in the last 24 hours alone.