Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel ‘settled accounts’ with Hassan Nasrallah’s killing: ‘If someone rises up to kill you…’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the “elimination” of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah “is a necessary condition in achieving the objectives”.

Livemint
Updated29 Sep 2024, 07:56 AM IST
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 79th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 27, 2024.
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 79th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 27, 2024. (REUTERS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that assassinating Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah became an “essential condition” for Israel to achieve its war goals. "If someone rises up to kill you, kill him first," Netanyahu said in his first public remarks since Nasrallah's killing.

"Yesterday, the State of Israel eliminated the arch-murderer Hassan Nasrallah. We have settled accounts with someone who was responsible for the murders of countless Israelis and many nationals of other countries, including hundreds of Americans and dozens of French," Netanyahu said.

Also Read | Hezbollah chief killed: What next for Lebanon and who will succeed Nasrallah?

The Israeli Prime Minister said the "elimination" of Nasrallah "is a necessary condition in achieving the objectives". The Prime Minister vowed to attack Iran-backed Hezbollah until he is able to "return the residents of the north safely to their homes..." He said Nasrallah's killing "also advances the return of our hostages in the south."

"As long as Nasrallah was alive, he would have quickly rebuilt the capabilities we took from Hezbollah. Therefore, I gave the directive – and Nasrallah is no longer with us," Benjamin Netanyahu said.

What we know so far about Hassan Nasrallah's killing:

1. Lebanon's Hezbollah group earlier confirmed that its leader and one of its founding members, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in a southern suburb of Beirut.

2. According to news agency PTI, Nasrallah, linked by Israel to numerous deadly attacks on Israeli and Jewish targets, was on Israel's kill list for decades. His assassination is by far the biggest and most consequential of Israel's targeted killings in years, and significantly escalates the war in the Middle East. Hezbollah is backed by Iran, Israel's chief regional rival.

Also Read | Lebanon news anchor breaks into tears while announcing Nasrallah’s death: Video

3. Nasrallah's death is a major blow to both Hezbollah and Iran, removing an influential ally who helped build Hezbollah into the linchpin of Tehran's network of allied groups in the Arab world.

4. The Palestinian militant group Hamas sent condolences to its ally, Hezbollah, and said “assassinations will only increase the resistance in Lebanon and Palestine in determination and resolve”. Iran's supreme leader announced five days of public mourning and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called Nasrallah “the flag-bearer of resistance” in the region.

5. Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani wrote a letter to the heads of the United Nations and the Security Council on Saturday calling for an emergency council meeting over the attack that killed Nasrallah.

Also Read | Israel strikes decimate Hassan Nasrallah, top Hezbollah commanders – Take a look

“Using US-supplied thousand-pound bunker busters,” he wrote, Israel killed Nasrallah and Iranian Gen, Abbas Nilforushan, among others. He warned Israel not to attack any of its diplomatic or consular premises, or its representatives. “Iran will not hesitate to exercise its inherent rights under international law to take every measure in defense of its vital national and security interests,” Iravani wrote.

6. US President Joe Biden described Nasrallah's death as a measure of justice for what he called his many victims, including thousands of Americans, Israelis and Lebanese, and said the US fully supported Israel's right to self-defence. But when asked if an Israeli ground incursion into Lebanon was inevitable, Biden was quoted by Reuters as saying: "It's time for a ceasefire."

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Sep 2024, 07:56 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldBenjamin Netanyahu says Israel ‘settled accounts’ with Hassan Nasrallah’s killing: ‘If someone rises up to kill you…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    179.90
    03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    8.4 (4.9%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.50
    03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    0.9 (0.54%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    293.35
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    3 (1.03%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    654.85
    03:50 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    42.35 (6.91%)

    Kalpataru Projects International share price

    1,405.90
    03:52 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    86.3 (6.54%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,859.40
    03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    165.75 (6.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,475.000.00
      Chennai
      77,481.000.00
      Delhi
      77,633.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,485.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.