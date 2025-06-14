Benjamin Netanyahu says Israeli Air Force planes will strike every site, target of Iranian regime

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday vowed to continue to strike hard at Iran and said Israel will strike every site and target of the Iranian regime.

“In the near future, you will see Israeli Air Force planes over the skies of Tehran. We will strike every site and every target of the Ayatollahs' regime,” Netanyahu told the citizens in a video message.

He also warned what Iran has experienced so far would be nothing in front of what they are going to face in the coming days.

The goal of the Israeli operation is two fold - to foil Iran's nuclear ambitions and to stop its ballistic missiles programme, Netanyahu added.

“We were in the 90th minute. There was a race by Iran's nuclear teams to create nuclear bombs - atomic bombs for Israel's destruction.”

Israel launched attacks on Iran's capital early Friday that targeted its nuclear programme and attacked its nuclear, missile and military complex.

In retaliation, Iran launched retaliatory strikes on Israel with the conflict escalating further on Saturday.

Netanyahu thanks Trump for support Netanyahu on Saturday sent birthday wishes to US President Donald Trump, praising him as a staunch ally as Israel continued to bombard its arch foe Iran.

Within hours of Israel launching its large-scale assault on Friday, Trump said the attacks were "excellent" and "very successful". Netanyahu responded on Saturday by showering the US leader with praise.

“Happy Birthday to you, President Donald J. Trump,” Netanyahu said in a statement. "You’ve been an extraordinary leader, decisive, courageous, with a clear vision and clear action. You have done great things for Israel."

Iran nuclear talks Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday criticized the United States for supporting Israel while Washington and Tehran were engaged in nuclear talks.

"The Zionist regime's coordination with the United States in its aggression against Iranian territory in the midst of negotiations is a sign of America's dishonesty and unreliability," Pezeshkian said in a phone call with the Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to the Iranian presidency.

Pezeshkian also warned that there would be a "more severe and powerful response" if Israel continued to strike his country.