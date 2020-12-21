Bentley Motors loses trademark appeal against Bentley Clothing

There is an interesting dichotomy to take note of here. It was held that Bentley Motors encroached on the goodwill generated by Bentley Clothing by focussing on its clothing range using the 'Bentley' name. Surely, however, most average consumers would think that a piece of clothing with 'Bentley' on it belonged to the famous luxury carmaker instead of a local store that is not nearly as well-known. This only contributes to the confusion the law tries to avoid. However, as this is the current norm and status quo, it further highlights how courts are likely to find in favour of those who registered the trademark first, even if the average consumer associates the trade with a different, more famous brand.