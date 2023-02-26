Berkshire Hathaway's earnings drop by 14% in 4th quarter

Berkshire itself has turned toward buybacks more often as high valuations in public markets have made it more challenging for Buffett to identify promising acquisitions. The company spent approximately $2.6 billion repurchasing its own shares in the last three months of 2022, bringing the full-year total to $7.9 billion. Buffett noted that some of the companies Berkshire has bet the most on, including Apple Inc. and American Express Co., deployed similar measures.