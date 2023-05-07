Berkshire shareholders vote to keep Warren Buffett as chairman, rejects climate, diversity proposals1 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 06:41 AM IST
The proponent of the independent chair proposal had pointed out that the move would leave Berkshire less identified with Buffett's political activities.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders on Saturday voted down by a nearly 10-to-1 margin a call for an independent director to replace Warren Buffett as chairman.
