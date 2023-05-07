Home/ News / World/  Berkshire shareholders vote to keep Warren Buffett as chairman, rejects climate, diversity proposals
Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders on Saturday voted down by a nearly 10-to-1 margin a call for an independent director to replace Warren Buffett as chairman.

The proponent of the independent chair proposal had pointed out that the move would leave Berkshire "less identified" with Buffett's “political activities." He was booed by the when he discussed Bill Gates, whose foundation is a big recipient of Buffett's wealth, and his one-time alleged relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. 

During the meet, the shareholders also rejected six proposals for environmental, social and governance changes at the conglomerate, all of which the billionaire investor and his board opposed.

They voted against three proposals that Berkshire disclose more about its climate-related risks or greenhouse gas emissions and efforts to address them, and its efforts to promote diversity. Moreover, a proposal that Berkshire take no positions on controversial social and political issues unless it was necessary for the business got less than 1% support.

Buffett said Berkshire's dozens of operating businesses recognize they do not have "a piggy bank to promote their own views on politics," though political contributions at the corporate level "unfortunately are in a few industries part of the way the world works."

"Generally speaking," he added, "we've had quite a satisfactory experience" at Berkshire.

The votes were not surprising because Buffett owns special shares that give him a nearly 32% voting stake in Berkshire, making it difficult to adopt proposals he opposes.

One of the climate disclosure proposals was co-sponsored by the California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERS), the largest U.S. public pension fund, and was rejected for a third straight year.

CalPERS also withheld votes to reelect the three directors on Berkshire's audit committee for allowing inadequate disclosures of environmental risks.

Berkshire shareholders also reelected the company's 15-person board.

