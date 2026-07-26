Berlin minivan attack near LGBTQ Pride event: Suspect shot dead by police

A suspected Islamist extremist accused of driving a minivan into a crowd near a major LGBTQ Pride gathering in Berlin was shot dead by police on Sunday, authorities said.

The suspect, identified by police as Abdul B, 21, was located in an allotment garden complex in Berlin’s Spandau district, hours after the vehicle attack near the city’s Tiergarten park.

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Berlin police said the suspect approached officers while carrying a bladed weapon, prompting them to open fire.

“Around 6 p.m., the suspect involved in yesterday's attack in Tiergarten was located at an allotment garden complex in Spandau,” police said in a post on X.

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“According to initial findings, he ran towards officers while armed with a bladed weapon; police subsequently opened fire. Despite immediate resuscitation efforts by the Berlin Fire Department, he died at the scene.”

A spokesperson for Germany’s federal prosecutors confirmed that one person had been shot and declared dead.

Minivan attack near Pride event The attack took place around 10 pm on Saturday (July 25) in Tiergarten park near the Brandenburg Gate, close to one of Europe’s largest LGBTQ celebrations, Christopher Street Day.

Authorities said the suspect drove a minivan into pedestrians, killing one person and injuring 29 others.

Police launched a search operation after the attack and released the suspect’s photograph while appealing to the public for information about his whereabouts.

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Suspect had previous criminal record, authorities say German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said the suspect had previously come to authorities’ attention due to multiple criminal offences and alleged links to Islamist circles.

“He attracted attention in the past through a high number of criminal offences, through radicalisation, through membership of the Islamist scene,” Dobrindt said.

Officials said Abdul B was a German citizen of Lebanese heritage, born in Germany in 2005.

Investigators are examining the motive behind the attack.

Security and immigration debate intensifies The incident is the latest in a series of vehicle attacks targeting crowds in Germany, renewing debate over security, radicalisation and immigration policies.

The attacks have contributed to growing support for Germany’s far-right political movements, which have pushed for tougher immigration controls and stronger security measures.

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Chancellor Merz calls for defence of liberal values German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged citizens to defend the country’s democratic and liberal values during a memorial service at St Mary’s Church in Berlin.

“We will defend the freedom, openness, and liberal spirit of our lives and our society with everything we can do,” Merz said.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack, including the suspect’s alleged radicalisation and possible links to extremist networks.