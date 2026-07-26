Berlin police halt LGBTQ pride parade after car drives into crowd, several people injured

Berlin police halted the city’s LGBTQ pride parade after a car drove into a crowd near the event route in Tiergarten park, injuring several people. The incident occurred as hundreds of thousands gathered for Christopher Street Day.

Written By Trisha Bhattacharya( with inputs from PTI)
Updated26 Jul 2026, 03:25 AM IST
Police officers walk, as emergency responders work on the site, after the annual Berlin's Christopher Street Day Pride parade was called off, after a car crashed into the crowd at Tiergarten park, leaving several people injured, in Berlin, Germany, July 25, 2026. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Police officers walk, as emergency responders work on the site, after the annual Berlin's Christopher Street Day Pride parade was called off, after a car crashed into the crowd at Tiergarten park, leaving several people injured, in Berlin, Germany, July 25, 2026. REUTERS/Christian Mang(REUTERS)

Berlin police called off the LGBTQ pride parade in the German capital on Saturday, hours after the event had begun, saying it was because several people had been injured when a car drove into the crowd.

Berlin Pride Parade Halted After Car Hits Crowd, Several Injured

Police, who did not say how many were injured, called on everyone in a post on X to leave the premises of the event immediately. A short while later, police said a car had driven into the Tiergarten park, near the route of the pride march, hitting several people.

Also Read | Picture of the Day: Ukraine flag outside Reichstag in Germany on 24 Feb

Berlin Police also shared information about the same in a latest video on X, “We are currently deployed with numerous police forces as well as rescue units from the Berlin Fire Department in the Großer Tiergarten. It is suspected that a vehicle has driven into the Tiergarten here, has struck and injured several people. The injured are currently being treated by rescue personnel. We are conducting an intensive manhunt for suspects (sic).”

They shared another update via a new video," Shortly before 10 p.m., the driver of a white vehicle is said to have struck several people on Ahornsteig in the Großer #Tiergarten. There are numerous injured, including several with life-threatening injuries. The manhunt for one or more suspects is underway at full throttle. More information to follow (sic)."

(The video captions are translated by Grok.)

Police did not know how many officers had been deployed to the scene but that it was "definitely a lot of police."

Hundreds of thousands of people had come to Berlin on Saturday to celebrate at Berlin's pride parade, known in Germany as Christopher Street Day. It's one of Europe's largest LGBTQ celebrations.(AP)

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World and US news. Follow CJP Protest LIVE updates as Sonam Wangchuk ends his 26-day hunger strike following government assurances, while the Jantar Mantar protest continues. Get the latest updates on talks between the CJP delegation and the Centre, the demand for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, possible arrests, Delhi security measures and developments in Parliament.

HomeNewsWorldBerlin police halt LGBTQ pride parade after car drives into crowd, several people injured
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.