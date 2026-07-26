Berlin police halt LGBTQ pride parade after car drives into crowd, several people injured

Berlin police called off the LGBTQ pride parade in the German capital on Saturday, hours after the event had begun, saying it was because several people had been injured when a car drove into the crowd.

Berlin Pride Parade Halted After Car Hits Crowd, Several Injured Police, who did not say how many were injured, called on everyone in a post on X to leave the premises of the event immediately. A short while later, police said a car had driven into the Tiergarten park, near the route of the pride march, hitting several people.

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Berlin Police also shared information about the same in a latest video on X, “We are currently deployed with numerous police forces as well as rescue units from the Berlin Fire Department in the Großer Tiergarten. It is suspected that a vehicle has driven into the Tiergarten here, has struck and injured several people. The injured are currently being treated by rescue personnel. We are conducting an intensive manhunt for suspects (sic).”

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They shared another update via a new video," Shortly before 10 p.m., the driver of a white vehicle is said to have struck several people on Ahornsteig in the Großer #Tiergarten. There are numerous injured, including several with life-threatening injuries. The manhunt for one or more suspects is underway at full throttle. More information to follow (sic)."

(The video captions are translated by Grok.)

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Police did not know how many officers had been deployed to the scene but that it was "definitely a lot of police."

Hundreds of thousands of people had come to Berlin on Saturday to celebrate at Berlin's pride parade, known in Germany as Christopher Street Day. It's one of Europe's largest LGBTQ celebrations.(AP)