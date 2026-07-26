Berlin Pride attack suspect was Islamic State supporter, says German media; 1 killed, 16 injured

German authorities on Sunday launched a manhunt for the suspect accused of driving a van into crowds at Berlin's Pride festival, an attack that killed one woman and injured at least 16 others. The suspect was Islamic State supporter, according to the German media.

As per Bloomberg, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who was briefed on the incident late Saturday, condemned it as “an attack on our society”.

Italy PM and Berlin Mayor react Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Sunday denounced the deadly vehicle-ramming attack near Berlin's Pride festival, expressing condemnation over the incident.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What was the motive behind the Berlin Pride attack? ⌵ The suspect, identified as an Islamic State supporter, allegedly drove a van into crowds during Berlin's Pride festival, representing a violent act tied to extremist ideologies. 2 How did the Berlin authorities respond to the Pride festival attack? ⌵ German authorities launched a manhunt for the suspect and intensified security measures at the event, while the Berlin Mayor condemned the violence as an attack on the city's values. 3 What were the consequences of the van attack during the Berlin Pride event? ⌵ The attack resulted in one death and at least 16 injuries, prompting the cancellation of the remaining celebrations and raising concerns over safety at public events. 4 Who is the suspect in the Berlin Pride attack? ⌵ The suspect is a 21-year-old named Abdul B., who had previous convictions related to preparing for acts of violence and attempted to join Islamic State in the past. 5 Why is the Berlin Pride attack significant in the context of immigration debates in Germany? ⌵ The incident is expected to intensify discussions about immigration in Germany, as it has fueled support for the far-right Alternative for Germany party amid ongoing societal tensions.

"Italy firmly condemns and opposes all forms of hate and extremism. We stand with Germany and the German people. On behalf of the Italian government, I express solidarity and sincere sympathy regarding the distressing news coming from Berlin," Meloni stated on X.

Reacting to the attack, Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner mentioned Berlin's freedom was “horrifically violated”.

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“Following a peaceful and vibrant Pride parade, the rally for a tolerant and peaceful Berlin was brutally attacked. Berlin is the city of freedom — and our freedom has been horrifically violated today,” he said.

Berlin Pride attack suspect Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Abdul B., following earlier statements that investigators had traced a suspect with alleged links to Islamist groups.

According to Bild and Der Spiegel, the 21-year-old suspect identified by police as Abdul B. travelled to the Middle East last year in an unsuccessful attempt to join the Islamic State (IS). The reports added that he was later convicted in Germany of “preparing a serious act of subversive violence”.

The suspect allegedly drove a white van into crowds gathered for a Pride celebration in Berlin late on Saturday, in what the German government described as a "heinous act" of violence.

Police said one or more individuals are believed to have fled the vehicle after the incident. Authorities also received reports that several people had been stabbed at the scene. In the wanted notice, police warned that the suspect could be armed and dangerous, urging the public to avoid "direct contact."

The manhunt continued across Berlin, with heavily armed officers deployed at the Anhalter Bahnhof subway station, according to Bild. The newspaper also reported that dozens of police personnel searched the suspect's apartment in the Tiergarten district, located near the attack site. Earlier, investigators had raided another apartment in the city's Schöneberg district, but did not find anyone there.

The attack is expected to intensify the debate over immigration in Germany, an issue that has fuelled growing support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in recent years. According to a recent Insa survey, the AfD is currently the country's most popular party with 28% support.

The incident comes ahead of key state elections scheduled for September in Berlin, Saxony-Anhalt and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The AfD already leads opinion polls in the latter two eastern German states.

Vehicle-ramming attacks have repeatedly been used in terrorist incidents across Europe over the past decade, including in Berlin.

Berlin Pride parade route Security was heightened along the Berlin Pride parade route on Saturday, with a heavy police deployment and protective barriers, including anti-vehicle barricades, installed to prevent possible car attacks. Hundreds of thousands of participants marched through the Tiergarten park in central Berlin before gathering at the Brandenburg Gate for the concluding rally, which featured a performance by German singer Sarah Connor.

The van attack occurred at around 10 pm in the Tiergarten area, a short distance from the closing event, prompting police to call off the remainder of the celebrations.

Meanwhile, in 2016, a Tunisian man whose asylum application had been rejected drove a truck into one of the city's busiest Christmas markets, killing 13 people. The attack triggered widespread criticism of former Chancellor Angela Merkel's open-door refugee policy.