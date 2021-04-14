Bernard Madoff, mastermind of giant ponzi scheme, dies at 82

Though Madoff said he alone was responsible, others also went to jail. His brother, Peter, the firm’s chief compliance officer, pleaded guilty to securities fraud and falsifying records and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Prosecutors said he filed regulatory statements claiming the firm had only 23 accounts, when the real number exceeded 4,000, a lie that helped avert scrutiny by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. A settlement with the trustee required his family to forfeit assets valued at $90 million held by his wife, his daughter and others.