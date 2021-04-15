Subscribe
Bernie Madoff dead at 82; disgraced investor ran biggest ponzi scheme in history

9 min read . 12:06 AM IST MICHAEL ROTHFELD, The Wall Street Journal

  • The former trader and Nasdaq chairman was a Wall Street fixture for decades; Madoff was serving a 150-year prison sentence

Bernie Madoff, the architect of one of the largest financial frauds in American history, has died at age 82.

Mr. Madoff, onetime chairman of the Nasdaq Stock Market and a fixture on Wall Street for decades, shocked the world in December 2008 when he confessed his investment business was a multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme. He pleaded guilty in March 2009 and was given the longest sentence allowed.

