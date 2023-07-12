Best and worst countries for expats in 2023: Where does India stand? Full list here1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 10:19 AM IST
According to a recent survey, Mexico has emerged as the top destination for expats in 2023. However, India stood at 36th position in the index of 53 nations
Most of the expats find Mexico as their most favoured destination, followed by Spain, Panama, Malaysia, and Taiwan, according to a recent survey by InterNations, titled as ‘Expats Insider 2023’.
