Most of the expats find Mexico as their most favoured destination, followed by Spain, Panama, Malaysia, and Taiwan, according to a recent survey by InterNations, titled as ‘Expats Insider 2023’.

On the other hand, Germany, South Korea, Turkey, Norway, and Kuwait appeared as the worst places for expats in the survey. India stood at 36th position in the index containing 53 nations.

The survey was conducted by InterNations in February this year and analyzed the responses of more than 12,000 respondents across the globe with the help of online services.

Notably, Mexico finds its place in the top five positions on the list prepared by InterNations since the survey was first conducted in 2014. Expats cited “local friendliness," exciting culture, and good housing options in their responses.

Best nations for expats Worst nations for expats Mexico Kuwait Spain Norway Panama Turkey Malaysia South Korea Taiwan Germany Thailand South Africa Costa Rica Italy Philippines Malta Bahrain New Zealand Portugal Japan

Other than these nations, Southeast Asian nations like Malaysia, Thailand, and Philippines are also among the top 10 destinations, as expats refer to access to travel options and affordability as the main perks in these countries.

How expats rate life in India ?

In terms of overall ranking in the index, India stands at 36th position out of 53 nations. However, India performs worst in terms of the Quality of Life index, where it is positioned at the 52nd spot out of 53 in the survey. India performed way to lower than expectations in aspects like travel and transit, environment and climate, leisure options, safety, and security.

Things that appealed to expats the most in India are healthcare facilities, local friendliness, culture, food, and career prospects. In the survey, expats expressed their unhappiness with poor air quality in India along with the urban environment. Out of the total respondents in the survey, 55% believe that the government doesn’t support policies to protect the environment.

Most of the expats find the country extremely chaotic and unsafe. However, they seemed satisfied with the country in terms of affordability. India ranked 9th in the personal finance index of the survey. In the survey, 72% of expats were found to be happy with their financial situation in India, which is higher than the global average of 52%.