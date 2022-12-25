Best nonfiction of 2022: Great books that will make you think4 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2022, 05:52 PM IST
In a year when people seem extremely wedded to their opinions, great nonfiction still has the power to persuade
Ray Bradbury once wrote that books are dangerous because reading them can lead you to change your mind. That danger is also what makes a good book such a delight to read. In compiling this year’s list of the best nonfiction, I’ve borne Bradbury’s admonition in mind. The volumes I’ve chosen all made me stop and rethink something I thought I understood.