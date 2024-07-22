World leaders paid tribute to Joe Biden after the US president announced that he won’t be standing for reelection in November. He is the first sitting president since 1968 to drop out of a presidential race.

“I respect President Biden's decision and I look forward to us working together during the remainder of his presidency. I know that, as he has done throughout his remarkable career, he will have made his decision based on what he believes is best for the American people," wrote newly elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"I've known President Biden for years. He's a great man, and everything he does is guided by his love for his country. As President, he is a partner to Canadians — and a true friend. To President Biden and the First Lady: Thank you," added his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.

The US has been a staunch supporter of the Israeli war in Gaza and Ukraine's defence against the Russian invasion. Missives shared by Israeli president Isaac Herzog and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday reflected that bond.

“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Joe Biden for his friendship and steadfast support for the Israeli people over his decades long career. As the first US President to visit Israel in wartime, as a recipient of the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor, and as a true ally of the Jewish people, he is a symbol of the unbreakable bond between our two peoples. I send him, Jill Biden, and all his family, my warmest wishes from Jerusalem," the Israeli President said on X.

“Ukraine is grateful to President Biden for his unwavering support for Ukraine's fight for freedom, which, along with strong bipartisan support in the United States, has been and continues to be critical. Many strong decisions have been made in recent years and they will be remembered as bold steps taken by President Biden in response to challenging times. And we respect today's tough but strong decision," the Ukrainian president added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zelensky also voiced gratitude for the Biden-led government and its efforts to stop “Putin from occupying our country".

The possibility of Donald Trump returning to the White House has also left traditional US allies in Europe braced for a more abrasive and transactional foreign policy. There is a possibility that the Republican leader could take the focus away from Ukraine and deploy tariffs as a geo-economic weapon on China and Europe if he was re-elected.

“It is undoubtedly the decision of a statesman who has served his country for decades," Fiala said on X. “It is a responsible and personally difficult step, but it is all the more valuable. I am keeping my fingers crossed for the USA that a good president emerges from the democratic competition of two strong and equal candidates," said Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

