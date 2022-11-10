Best results in 40 years: Joe Biden lauds his policies upon creating history2 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 08:24 AM IST
‘American people have spoken, proven once again that democracy is who we are,’ said Joe Biden.
‘American people have spoken, proven once again that democracy is who we are,’ said Joe Biden.
In the nationwide midterm polls, Democratic Party leader Joe Biden said that his party outperformed expectations and stopped the opposition's "red wave". In the 100-member US Senate, both parties held 48 members. In the House of Representatives, the Republican Party (GOP) held a slight advantage with 207 seats to the Democratic Party's 183.