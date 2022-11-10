In the nationwide midterm polls, Democratic Party leader Joe Biden said that his party outperformed expectations and stopped the opposition's "red wave". In the 100-member US Senate, both parties held 48 members. In the House of Representatives, the Republican Party (GOP) held a slight advantage with 207 seats to the Democratic Party's 183.

After the election, this was reportedly any president's strongest midterm polling showing in decades. Although it is anticipated that the GOP will surpass the halfway point of 218 seats, it falls well short of the expectations of winning the midterm elections and at least crossing 250 seats.

At a press conference held at the White House, Biden expressed assurance that he would stick with his current policies because they had "worked so far".

“While we don't know all the results yet, at least I don't know them all yet, here's what we do know. While the press and the pundits were predicting a giant red wave, it didn't happen. And I know you were somewhat miffed by my incessant optimism, but I felt good during the whole process. I thought we were going to do fine," he said.

In comparison to other Democratic presidents' first midterm elections over the previous 40 years, Biden’s party lost fewer seats in the House of Representatives and had the greatest midterm for governor since 1986, the US president said while adding that voters made their concerns about rising expenses and the need to reduce inflation.

Biden claimed in the press conference held in the White House's historic Dining Room that the American people made it "clear and unmistakable" that they wanted to maintain democracy in the country and defend the ability to make one's own decisions.

Biden was certain that his policies were effective, that the nation was moving in the right direction, and that they needed to be maintained. Since he took power, he claimed that his economic initiatives had generated 10 million new employments. Unemployment rate is down from 6.4 when he was sworn in to 3.7 percent, near a 50-year low.

(With PTI inputs)