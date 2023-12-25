Bethlehem's silent Christmas: Bombed-out town refrains from celebrations in solidarity with Gaza
Bethlehem, considered the birthplace of Jesus, displayed signs of solidarity with Palestine, including a sculpture depicting a bombed-out nativity cave, in response to ongoing Israeli attacks.
Bethlehem's celebrations fell silent on 25 December 2023, Christmas Day, as the town chose not to celebrate the birth of Jesus, who is believed to have been born in this place. Christmas day in the occupied West Bank began with an attack on the Jenin refugee camp and several arrests.