Bethlehem's celebrations fell silent on 25 December 2023, Christmas Day, as the town chose not to celebrate the birth of Jesus, who is believed to have been born in this place. Christmas day in the occupied West Bank began with an attack on the Jenin refugee camp and several arrests.

The raid on Monday morning followed several others across the territory, which saw dozens of arrests and the shooting in the neck of a 17-year-old boy. Among towns hit was Bethlehem, reports Al Jazeera.

Bethlehem is a Palestinian town south of Jerusalem, a town that is seeing the atrocities of Israel's aerial bombing campaign and ground attacks in the Gaza Strip. Bethlehem fell silent on Monday, with no Christmas tree, no caroling, as the ongoing attack by Israel in West Bank left hotels, restaurants and souvenir shops deserted.

Bethlehem, considered the birthplace of Jesus, is now in the middle of a war zone. The pilgrimage town for believers in Christianity has this year chosen the side of the oppressed- solidarity with Palestine.

Among other signs of solidarity is a Holy Family Cave, a sculpture that depicts a harrowing tableau- a bombed-out version of the traditional nativity cave. The mural draws a comparison with the journey of Christ and his family, when they had to flee Bethlehem under an oppressive ruler to Egypt, before returning to Nazareth two millennia ago.

The sculptures are surrounded by barbed wire, and rocks. The Virgin Mary embraces the baby Jesus, while Joseph embraces her, offering solace. On one side of the family, the Magi holds out a white shroud. On the other side, the fourth shepherd carries a bag, a symbol of Palestinian displacement.

Angels, suspended around the rubble, represent the souls of children who have been victims of massacres on Palestinian land throughout history: the murder of children in Bethlehem by Herod at the birth of Jesus; various colonial attacks against the Palestinian people and their ancestors; and current massacres by Israel in Gaza.

According to Al Jazeera report, Hana Hanania, the mayor of Bethlehem, said the sculpture aims to showcase Palestinian suffering everywhere. Churches, clergy and civilians in Gaza are being bombarded, and a blockade is enforced in the West Bank, particularly in Bethlehem.

The cave's roof is a geographical map of Gaza. Its shape, together with a depiction of an explosion, form a star, inspired by the Star of Bethlehem that led the Magi to Jesus's birth. This conveys a message of hope.

Notably in other parts of Bethlehem, installations adorned the town that would have otherwise celebrated Christmas today. This includes a child in a dummy incubator, signifying the innumerable children who lost their lives in Gaza, due to Israeli attacks, which also paralyzed the densely populated area's healthcare system.

Around the town, multilingual panels call for a ceasefire and an end to the massacre against the Palestinian people.

