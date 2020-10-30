Bets on Biden-Led stimulus fuel outperformance by small stocks

In the past week, the Russell and S&P are down about 4.2%, while the Dow has fallen 6%. The Russell has led this month even though smaller companies would be hard-hit by any new lockdown measures in the U.S. Earnings at these companies tend to rise and fall with the performance of the economy, but investors are anticipating that a victory by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will lead to larger spending programs on everything from infrastructure to renewable-energy projects.