Bets on the year of the bond are still on even as losses return

On Friday, the bond market was hit by a renewed bout of selling after the Fed’s favored inflation gauge — the personal consumption expenditure index — unexpectedly accelerated in January by rising 5.4% from a year earlier. That pushed up yields across the board, driving those on two-year Treasuries to as much as 4.84%, the highest since 2007. A broad gauge of the Treasury market has lost some 2.6% in February, leaving the securities now down slightly in 2023 after the first back-to-back annual losses since at least the early 1970s.