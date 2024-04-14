Better to apply soon as…: Expert as higher salary threshold for UK Family Visa comes into force
The UK government has raised the minimum income requirement for sponsoring relatives for a Family Visa, starting at GBP 29,000 and increasing to GBP 38,700 by early 2025, part of efforts to reduce legal migration and ensure newcomers do not burden taxpayers.
The UK government, earlier this week, enforced a 55% increase in the minimum income needed by British citizens and residents, including those of Indian heritage, to sponsor relatives for a Family Visa as announced last year.
