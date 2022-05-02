Better vaccines are in sight — for the next pandemic

This self-amplifying (some companies say “self-replicating") quality provides a few key advantages. Doses of saRNA vaccines can be much smaller than what’s required for an mRNA vaccine. Moderna’s and Pfizer’s mRNA shots are 100 and 30 micrograms, respectively, whereas Arcturus’s shots are just 5 micrograms. In an emergency — a future coronavirus or flu pandemic, say — significantly smaller doses could mean many more available to quickly vaccinate more people, ideally at a lower cost. Arcturus’s technology also enables the vaccine to be freeze-dried, so it would be easier to send around the world than Pfizer’s and Moderna’s, which currently need to be stored at subzero temperatures.