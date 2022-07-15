If you are taking this covid vaccine, beware of potential allergic reactions: EU

The typical reactions to Novavax COVID-19 vaccine are mild, including arm pain and fatigue. But there are possibilities of a rare risk, heart inflammation
Severe allergic reactions are potential side effects of Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) notified on Thursday. The EMA also noted that it would soon update the product information for the vaccine adding ‘unusual or decreased feeling in the skin’ as a new side effect.
The vaccine was authorized in the United States on Wednesday, however, FDA warns against administering the shot to people with a history of allergic reactions to any components of the shot. The product label in the US has been updated accordingly. FDA said, typical vaccine reactions were mild, including arm pain and fatigue. But it did warn about the possibility of a rare risk, heart inflammation, that also has been seen with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
For now, the FDA authorised Novavax's initial two-dose series for people 18 and older.
“I encourage anyone who is eligible for, but has not yet received, a COVID-19 vaccine to consider doing so," FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said in a statement. Before shots begin, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention must recommend how they should be used, a decision expected next week.
Only 250,000 doses of Novavax's COVID vaccine, Nuvaxovid, have been administered in Europe so far since its launch in December, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.
How Novavax COVID vaccine is different from other vaccines?
The Novavax vaccine is made of copies of the spike protein that coats the coronavirus, packaged into nanoparticles that to the immune system resemble a virus.
Then an immune-boosting ingredient, or adjuvant, that's made from the bark of a South American tree is added that acts as a red flag to ensure those particles look suspicious enough to spark a strong immune response.
Protein vaccines have been used for years to prevent hepatitis B, shingles and other diseases.