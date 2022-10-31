Beware! Your cat may infect you with this disease that turns your immune cells into ‘zombies’2 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 06:12 AM IST
How Toxoplasma infects many people and spreads so quickly has long been a mystery to scientists.
If you are reading this, there is every possibility that you may be infected with the parasite Toxoplasma as most people on earth are. The effective bodily infection and progression of this microscopic parasite to the brain have been made clear by a recent study. Immune cells become parasitized after infection.