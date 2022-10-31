How does Toxoplasma spread?

The most likely hosts of Toxoplasma gondii are cats who hunt or consume raw meat. Food and touching cats are two ways that toxoplasma is disseminated. In the natural world, the parasite preferentially travels from rodents to cats to rodents and so forth. The parasites are "sleeping" in the brain of the rodent, and when the cat consumes the mouse, they grow in the cat's intestine and pass through the cat's excrement. When the parasite gets into the foliage, the rodent eats it and gets sick. Humans can contract the disease through eating meat or by coming into touch with cat waste.