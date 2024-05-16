Beyoncé Tickets Among Assets, Income Disclosed by Biden, Harris
Pop superstar Beyoncé gave Vice President Kamala Harris tickets worth $1,656 to one of her shows in 2023, according to financial disclosures released by the White House that provide detailed information on the finances of President Joe Biden, his running mate, first lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.
