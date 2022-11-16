Home / News / World / Beyonce leads 2023 Grammy nominations with nine nods: See full list of nominees
Beyonce leads 2023 Grammy nominations with nine nods: See full list of nominees
10 min read.05:45 AM ISTANI
As the Recording Academy unveiled its newest slate of nominees, American singer and songwriter Beyonce led the 2023 Grammy nominations with nine nods and a tie for the most-nominated artist of all time.
As the Recording Academy unveiled its newest slate of nominees, American singer and songwriter Beyonce led the 2023 Grammy nominations with nine nods and a tie for the most-nominated artist of all time.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As the Recording Academy unveiled its newest slate of nominees, American singer and songwriter Beyonce led the 2023 Grammy nominations with nine nods and a tie for the most-nominated artist of all time.
According to Billboard, Queen B's three nominations are in the Big Four categories, with 'Renaissance' up for album of the year and 'Break My Soul' vying for record and song of the year.
According to Billboard, Queen B's three nominations are in the Big Four categories, with 'Renaissance' up for album of the year and 'Break My Soul' vying for record and song of the year.
For the most nominations ever, she has tied with her husband Jay-Z, with the couple each scoring 88 nods in their careers.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
For the most nominations ever, she has tied with her husband Jay-Z, with the couple each scoring 88 nods in their careers.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
At second place in the 2023 Grammys nominations list is Kendrick Lamar, who also has three Big Four nods in the album of the year along with record and song of the year categories. Here's the complete list of 2023 Grammy nominees.
At second place in the 2023 Grammys nominations list is Kendrick Lamar, who also has three Big Four nods in the album of the year along with record and song of the year categories. Here's the complete list of 2023 Grammy nominees.
'God Did' -- DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy
'God Did' -- DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy
'Vegas' -- Doja Cat
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
'Vegas' -- Doja Cat
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
'Pushin P' -- Gunna and Future feat. Young Thug
'Pushin P' -- Gunna and Future feat. Young Thug
'F.N.F. (Let's Go)' -- Hitkidd and Glorilla
'F.N.F. (Let's Go)' -- Hitkidd and Glorilla
'The Heart Part 5' -- Kendrick Lamar
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
'The Heart Part 5' -- Kendrick Lamar
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Best Melodic Rap Performance
'Beautiful' -- DJ Khaled feat. Future and SZA
'Beautiful' -- DJ Khaled feat. Future and SZA
'Wait For U' -- Future feat. Drake and Tems
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
'Wait For U' -- Future feat. Drake and Tems
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
'First Class' -- Jack Harlow
'First Class' -- Jack Harlow
'Die Hard' -- Kendrick Lamar feat. Blxst and Amanda Reifer
'Die Hard' -- Kendrick Lamar feat. Blxst and Amanda Reifer
'Big Energy (Live)' -- Latto
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
'Big Energy (Live)' -- Latto
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Best Rap Song
Best Rap Song
'Churchill Downs' -- Jack Harlow feat. Drake
'Churchill Downs' -- Jack Harlow feat. Drake
'The Heart Part 5' -- Kendrick Lamar
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
'The Heart Part 5' -- Kendrick Lamar
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
'Wait For U' -- Future feat. Drake and Tems
'Wait For U' -- Future feat. Drake and Tems
'God Did' -- DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy
'God Did' -- DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy
'Pushin P' -- Gunna and Future feat. Young Thug
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
'Pushin P' -- Gunna and Future feat. Young Thug
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Best Rap Album
Best Rap Album
God Did -- DJ Khaled
God Did -- DJ Khaled
I Never Liked You -- Future
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
I Never Liked You -- Future
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Come Home the Kids Miss You -- Jack Harlow
Come Home the Kids Miss You -- Jack Harlow
Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers -- Kendrick Lamar
Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers -- Kendrick Lamar
It's Almost Dry -- Pusha T
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
It's Almost Dry -- Pusha T
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Amy Allen
Nina Charles
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Nina Charles
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Tobias Jesso Jr.
The-Dream
The-Dream
Laura Veltz
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Laura Veltz
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Best Latin Pop Album
Best Latin Pop Album
Aguilera -- Christina Aguilera
Aguilera -- Christina Aguilera
Pasieros -- Ruben Blades and Boca Livre
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Pasieros -- Ruben Blades and Boca Livre
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
De Adentro Pa Afuera -- Camilo
De Adentro Pa Afuera -- Camilo
Viajante -- Fonseca
Viajante -- Fonseca
Dharma -- Sebastian Yatra
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Dharma -- Sebastian Yatra
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Best Musica Urbana Album
Best Musica Urbana Album
Trap Cake, Vol. 2 -- Rauw Alejandro
Trap Cake, Vol. 2 -- Rauw Alejandro
Un Verano Sin Ti -- Bad Bunny
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Un Verano Sin Ti -- Bad Bunny
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Legendaddy -- Daddy Yankee
Legendaddy -- Daddy Yankee
La 167 -- Farruko
La 167 -- Farruko
The Love and Sex Tape -- Maluma
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Love and Sex Tape -- Maluma
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
El Alimento -- Cimafunk
El Alimento -- Cimafunk
Tinta Y Tiempo -- Jorge Drexler
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Tinta Y Tiempo -- Jorge Drexler
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
1940 Carmen -- Mon Laferte
1940 Carmen -- Mon Laferte
Alegoria -- Gaby Moreno
Alegoria -- Gaby Moreno
Los Anos Salvajes -- Fito Paez
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Los Anos Salvajes -- Fito Paez
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Motomami -- Rosalia
Motomami -- Rosalia
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Abeja Reina -- Chiquis
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Abeja Reina -- Chiquis
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Un Canto Por Mexico -- El Musical
Un Canto Por Mexico -- El Musical
La Reunion (Deluxe) -- Los Tigres del Norte
La Reunion (Deluxe) -- Los Tigres del Norte
EP #1 Forajido -- Christian Nodal
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
EP #1 Forajido -- Christian Nodal
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Que Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) -- Marco Antoni Solis
Que Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) -- Marco Antoni Solis
Best Tropical Latin Album
Best Tropical Latin Album
Pa'lla Voy -- Marc Anthony
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Pa'lla Voy -- Marc Anthony
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Quiero Verte Feliz -- La Santa Cecilia
Quiero Verte Feliz -- La Santa Cecilia
Lado A Lado B -- Victor Manuelle
Lado A Lado B -- Victor Manuelle
Legendario -- Tito Nieves
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Legendario -- Tito Nieves
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Imagenes Latinas -- Spanish Harlem Orchestra
Imagenes Latinas -- Spanish Harlem Orchestra
Cumbiana II -- Carlos Vives
Cumbiana II -- Carlos Vives
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Elvis
Elvis
Encanto
Encanto
Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol. 2)
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol. 2)
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Top Gun: Maverick
Top Gun: Maverick
West Side Story
West Side Story
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Batman -- Michael Giacchino
The Batman -- Michael Giacchino
Encanto -- Germaine Franco
Encanto -- Germaine Franco
No Time To Die -- Hans Zimmer
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
No Time To Die -- Hans Zimmer
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Power of the Dog -- Jonny Greenwood
The Power of the Dog -- Jonny Greenwood
Succession: Season 3 -- Nicholas Britell
Succession: Season 3 -- Nicholas Britell
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Aliens: Fireteam Elite -- Austin Wintory
Aliens: Fireteam Elite -- Austin Wintory
Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok -- Stephanie Economou
Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok -- Stephanie Economou
Call of Duty: Vanguard -- Bear McCreary
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Call of Duty: Vanguard -- Bear McCreary
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy -- Richard Jacques
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy -- Richard Jacques
Old World -- Christopher Tin
Old World -- Christopher Tin
Best Song Written for Visual Media
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Best Song Written for Visual Media
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
'Be Alive (From King Richard)' -- Beyonce and Darius Scott Dixon
'Be Alive (From King Richard)' -- Beyonce and Darius Scott Dixon
'Carolina (From Where the Crawdads Sing)' -- Taylor Swift
'Carolina (From Where the Crawdads Sing)' -- Taylor Swift
'Hold My Hand (From Top Gun: Maverick)' -- Lady Gaga and Bloodpop
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
'Hold My Hand (From Top Gun: Maverick)' -- Lady Gaga and Bloodpop
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
'Keep Rising (The Woman King) (From The Woman King)' -- Jessy Wilson, Angelique Kidjo, and Jeremy Lutito
'Keep Rising (The Woman King) (From The Woman King)' -- Jessy Wilson, Angelique Kidjo, and Jeremy Lutito
'Nobody Like U (From Turning Red)' -- Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
'Nobody Like U (From Turning Red)' -- Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
'We Don't Talk About Bruno (From Encanto)' -- Lin-Manuel Miranda
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
'We Don't Talk About Bruno (From Encanto)' -- Lin-Manuel Miranda
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Best Comedy Album
Best Comedy Album
The Closer -- Dave Chappelle
The Closer -- Dave Chappelle
Comedy Monster -- Jim Gaffigan
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Comedy Monster -- Jim Gaffigan
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A Little Brains, A Little Talent -- Randy Rainbow
A Little Brains, A Little Talent -- Randy Rainbow
Sorry -- Louis CK
Sorry -- Louis CK
We All Scream -- Patton Oswalt
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
We All Scream -- Patton Oswalt
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Best R&B Performance
Best R&B Performance
'Virgo's Groove' -- Beyonce
'Virgo's Groove' -- Beyonce
'Over' -- Lucky Daye
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
'Over' -- Lucky Daye
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
'Hurt Me So Good' -- Jazmine Sullivan
'Hurt Me So Good' -- Jazmine Sullivan
'Here With Me' -- Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak
'Here With Me' -- Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak
'Hrs and Hrs' -- Muni Long
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
'Hrs and Hrs' -- Muni Long
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Best Traditional R&B Performance
'Do 4 Love' -- Snoh Aalegra
'Do 4 Love' -- Snoh Aalegra
'Plastic Off the Sofa' -- Beyonce
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
'Plastic Off the Sofa' -- Beyonce
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
'Good Morning Gorgeous' -- Mary J. Blige
'Good Morning Gorgeous' -- Mary J. Blige
'Keeps On Fallin'' -- Babyface feat. Ella Mai
'Keeps On Fallin'' -- Babyface feat. Ella Mai
''Round Midnight' -- Adam Blackstone feat. Jazmine Sullivan
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
''Round Midnight' -- Adam Blackstone feat. Jazmine Sullivan
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Best R&B Song
Best R&B Song
'Cuff It' -- Beyonce
'Cuff It' -- Beyonce
'Good Morning Gorgeous' -- Mary J. Blige
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
'Good Morning Gorgeous' -- Mary J. Blige
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
'Hrs and Hrs' -- Muni Long
'Hrs and Hrs' -- Muni Long
'Hurt Me So Good' -- Jazmine Sullivan
'Hurt Me So Good' -- Jazmine Sullivan
'Please Don't Walk Away' -- PJ Morton
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
'Please Don't Walk Away' -- PJ Morton
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Best Progressive R&B Album
Best Progressive R&B Album
Operation Funk -- Cory Henry
Operation Funk -- Cory Henry
Drones -- Terrace Martin
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Drones -- Terrace Martin
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Red Balloon -- Tank and the Bangas
Red Balloon -- Tank and the Bangas
Gemini Rights -- Steve Lacy
Gemini Rights -- Steve Lacy
Starfruit -- Moonchild
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Starfruit -- Moonchild
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Best R&B Album
Best R&B Album
Watch The Sun -- PJ Morton
Watch The Sun -- PJ Morton
Black Radio III -- Robert Glasper
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Black Radio III -- Robert Glasper
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) -- Mary J. Blige
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) -- Mary J. Blige
Breezy (Deluxe) -- Chris Brown
Breezy (Deluxe) -- Chris Brown
Candydrip -- Lucky Daye
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Candydrip -- Lucky Daye
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Best Music Film:
Best Music Film:
Adele One Night Only -- Adele
Adele One Night Only -- Adele
Our World -- Justin Bieber
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Our World -- Justin Bieber
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Billie Eilish Live at the O2 -- Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish Live at the O2 -- Billie Eilish
Motomami (Rosalia TikTok Live Performance) -- Rosalia
Motomami (Rosalia TikTok Live Performance) -- Rosalia
Jazz Fest: a New Orleans Story -- Various Artists
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Jazz Fest: a New Orleans Story -- Various Artists
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A Band, A Brotherhood, A Barn -- Neil Young and Crazy Horse
A Band, A Brotherhood, A Barn -- Neil Young and Crazy Horse
Best Alternative Music Performance
Best Alternative Music Performance
'There'd Better Be A Mirrorball' -- Arctic Monkeys
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
'There'd Better Be A Mirrorball' -- Arctic Monkeys
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
'Certainty' -- Big Thief
'Certainty' -- Big Thief
'King' -- Florence the Machine
'King' -- Florence the Machine
'Chaise Longue' -- Wet Leg
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
'Chaise Longue' -- Wet Leg
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
'Spitting off the Edge of the World' -- Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius
'Spitting off the Edge of the World' -- Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius
Best Alternative Music Album
Best Alternative Music Album
WE -- Arcade Fire
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
WE -- Arcade Fire
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You -- Big Thief
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You -- Big Thief
Fossora -- Bjork
Fossora -- Bjork
Wet Leg -- Wet Leg
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Wet Leg -- Wet Leg
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Cool It Down -- Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Cool It Down -- Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Best Rock Song
Best Rock Song
'Black Summer' -- Red Hot Chili Peppers
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
'Black Summer' -- Red Hot Chili Peppers
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
'Blackout' -- Turnstile
'Blackout' -- Turnstile
'Broken Horses' -- Brandi Carlile
'Broken Horses' -- Brandi Carlile
'Harmonia's Dream' -- The War On Drugs
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
'Harmonia's Dream' -- The War On Drugs
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
'Patient Number 9' -- Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck
'Patient Number 9' -- Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck
Best Country Solo Performance
Best Country Solo Performance
'Heartfirst' -- Kelsea Ballerini
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
'Heartfirst' -- Kelsea Ballerini
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
'Something in the Orange' -- Zach Bryan
'Something in the Orange' -- Zach Bryan
'In His Arms' -- Miranda Lambert
'In His Arms' -- Miranda Lambert
'Circles Around This Town' -- Maren Morris
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
'Circles Around This Town' -- Maren Morris
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
'Live Forever' -- Willie Nelson
'Live Forever' -- Willie Nelson
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Best Jazz Vocal Album
The Evening : Live at APPARATUS -- The Baylor Project
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Evening : Live at APPARATUS -- The Baylor Project
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Linger Awhile -- Samara Joy
Linger Awhile -- Samara Joy
Fade to Black -- Carmen Lundy
Fade to Black -- Carmen Lundy
Fifty -- The Manhattan Transfer with The WDR Funkhausorchester
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Fifty -- The Manhattan Transfer with The WDR Funkhausorchester
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Ghost Song -- Cecile McLorin Salvant
Ghost Song -- Cecile McLorin Salvant
Best American Roots Song
Best American Roots Song
'Bright Star' -- Anais Mitchell
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
'Bright Star' -- Anais Mitchell
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
'Forever' -- Sheryl Crow
'Forever' -- Sheryl Crow
'High and Lonesome' -- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
'High and Lonesome' -- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
'Just Like That' -- Bonnie Raitt
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
'Just Like That' -- Bonnie Raitt
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
'Prodigal Daughter' -- Aoife O'Donovan and Allison Russell
'Prodigal Daughter' -- Aoife O'Donovan and Allison Russell
'You and Me on the Rock' -- Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius
'You and Me on the Rock' -- Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius
Best Americana Album
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Best Americana Album
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In These Silent Days -- Brandi Carlile
In These Silent Days -- Brandi Carlile
Things Happen That Way -- Dr. John
Things Happen That Way -- Dr. John
Good to Be... -- Keb' Mo'
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Good to Be... -- Keb' Mo'
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Raise the Roof -- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
Raise the Roof -- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
Just Like That... -- Bonnie Raitt
Just Like That... -- Bonnie Raitt
Best Global Music Album
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Best Global Music Album
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Shuruaat -- Berklee Indian Ensemble
Shuruaat -- Berklee Indian Ensemble
Love, Damini -- Burna Boy
Love, Damini -- Burna Boy
Queen of Sheba -- Angelique Kidjo and Ibrahim Maalouf
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Queen of Sheba -- Angelique Kidjo and Ibrahim Maalouf
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Between Us... (Live) -- Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest and Jules Buckley feat. Manu Delago
Between Us... (Live) -- Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest and Jules Buckley feat. Manu Delago
Sakura -- Masa Takumi
Sakura -- Masa Takumi
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Black Men Are Precious -- Ethelbert Miller
Black Men Are Precious -- Ethelbert Miller
Call Us What We Carry: Poems -- Amanda Gorman
Call Us What We Carry: Poems -- Amanda Gorman
Hiding in Plain View -- Malcolm-Jamal Warner
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Hiding in Plain View -- Malcolm-Jamal Warner
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Poet Who Sat by the Door -- J. Ivy
The Poet Who Sat by the Door -- J. Ivy
You Will Be Someone's Ancestor. Act Accordingly. -- Amir Sulaiman
You Will Be Someone's Ancestor. Act Accordingly. -- Amir Sulaiman
Best Classical Compendium
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Best Classical Compendium
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
An Adoption Story -- Starr Parodi and Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi and Kitt Wakeley, producers
An Adoption Story -- Starr Parodi and Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi and Kitt Wakeley, producers
Aspire --JP Jofre and Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer
Aspire --JP Jofre and Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer
A Concert for Ukraine --Yannick Nezet-Seguin, conductor; David Frost, producer
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A Concert for Ukraine --Yannick Nezet-Seguin, conductor; David Frost, producer
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Lost Birds -- Voces8; Barnaby Smith and Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven and Christopher Tin, producers
The Lost Birds -- Voces8; Barnaby Smith and Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven and Christopher Tin, producers
The 2023 Grammys, officially known as the 65th Grammy Awards, will air live on February 5, from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, and it will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand on Paramount at 8-11:30 p.m. ET / 5-8:30 p.m. PT , as per the official website of Grammys.
The 2023 Grammys, officially known as the 65th Grammy Awards, will air live on February 5, from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, and it will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand on Paramount at 8-11:30 p.m. ET / 5-8:30 p.m. PT , as per the official website of Grammys.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.